LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child

Albee is a Grade 5 student who shared a few thoughts on the concept of hope

Hope.

Hope is not a place, a language, or a person.

A being, a sign or a sandwich.

Hope is the feeling you get when you know everything will be

okay, it doesn’t mean everything will be easy, or that

there won’t be struggle or challenge.

Hope is when God looks down on you with sympathy

and mercy, when he knows you need someone to guide you

through the woods you are lost in.

Hope is when you have even the smallest vine to cling onto.

Hope is when you know that every hardship has an end.

Hope is when you know you are not the only one, it’s when

you know you can be together when you are apart.

Hope is when you find an oasis in the times you thirst.

Hope is when you know you aren’t alone and there is always a

finish line.

Albee Ransom, Walnut Grove

