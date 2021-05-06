LETTER: Why can one MP quote bible and Langley City MP not?

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: MP Jansen under fire, Langley Advance Times, April 29]

A couple of points:

1) Why is it okay for MP Robert Oliphant to quote scripture but not for MP Tamara Jansen to do so? Is there an ideology which we think we need to maintain and will use only those parts of scripture which we deem acceptable?

2) Regarding the three constituents berating the MP for comment I have to wonder whether Melissa Thorson, Loni Eliot and Peter Ladefoged understand the difference between separation of church and state, and separation between religion and life?

There is indeed a separation between the realms of church and state. But life is seen through the lens of one’s religion and so for those three to claim their religion is worthy while Jansen’s is not is not really fair.

I have not always agreed with Jansen, but her right to live out her religious beliefs is no different than that of the three naysayers.

Jerry Scholtens, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Petition calls for Cloverdale-Langley City MP to step down

Letter to the EditorLGBTQ