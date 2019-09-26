(Google Maps image)

LETTER: Why has Langley roundabout construction stalled?

A resident is concerned about safety in the area of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue

Dear Editor,

After years or accidents and near misses at this dangerous intersection, we are still waiting for our promised safe roundabout at 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Yes, since March we have crossed, often six or eight times a day with grandkids in the car, watching and waiting excitedly with every part of reconstruction.

Now, almost October, nothing has changed.

It is still very tricky to cross.

Traffic has doubled because of the bottleneck on Glover Road and the closure of 56th Avenue at the snake road section.

What in the world is going on? Did our Township coffers run dry halfway the project?

I seem to remember that the roundabout at 232nd Street and 56th Avenue was done in no time.

So, please for the safety of our grandchildren, finish this project!

Maaike Wansink, Langley

Previous story
Ryan’s Regards: Another year forward in Langley

Just Posted

Langley-Aldergrove candidates debate environmental issues

More than 100 people took in the all-candidates meeting at Trinity Western University

Aldergrove residents show their support for B.C. loggers convoy

The 264 Street freeway overpass was ‘full’ of supporters waving flags on Wednesday, one local says

‘It’s hurting everybody’: Langley family worries about their business amid logging downturn

Stuey Wheeler says his businesss

Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Long-term hotel tenants and Schnitzels restaurant have been displaced since Friday

Input sought from Aldergrove parents on a future middle school

Betty Gilbert Middle School hosts the first of six district-led meetings at East Langley schools

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

TODAY: Wide variety of opportunities can be found at Black Press career fair

Stop by the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Most Read