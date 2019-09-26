LETTER: Why has Langley roundabout construction stalled?

A resident is concerned about safety in the area of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue

Dear Editor,

After years or accidents and near misses at this dangerous intersection, we are still waiting for our promised safe roundabout at 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Yes, since March we have crossed, often six or eight times a day with grandkids in the car, watching and waiting excitedly with every part of reconstruction.

Now, almost October, nothing has changed.

It is still very tricky to cross.

Traffic has doubled because of the bottleneck on Glover Road and the closure of 56th Avenue at the snake road section.

What in the world is going on? Did our Township coffers run dry halfway the project?

I seem to remember that the roundabout at 232nd Street and 56th Avenue was done in no time.

So, please for the safety of our grandchildren, finish this project!

Maaike Wansink, Langley