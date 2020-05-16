LETTER: Why not Langley City tax deadline, instead

Dear Editor,
I just wanted to comment on the article [Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts, April 26, Langley Advance Times online] that Langley City council adjusted the tax increase from 6.67 per cent to just under two per cent.
I give them a one-handed applause on this, because further in the article Langley City is still going to penalize residents if they don’t pay their taxes in full by the July 2 deadline.
Langley City residents should be so lucky that penalty will be 2 per cent after July – until Oct. 1 – before it increases.
Council needs to get their heads out of the sand.
Why should your residents be penalized at all if they cannot make the July 2 tax deadline.
After all, it is government and city officials who forced a majority of people to stay home and business to shutter.
Step up and do the right thing council.
You should have followed what Surrey is doing.
Allow 90-day extension on taxes and don’t start penalizing anyone until Oct. 3.
At least it could give City residents a chance to get back to work and pay their taxes without getting penalized for something they had no say in the matter.
Robert Leroux, Langley City
