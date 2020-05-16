LETTER: Why not Langley City tax deadline, instead

We’re still going to get dinged if we don’t pay our property taxes by July 2

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to comment on the article [Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts, April 26, Langley Advance Times online] that Langley City council adjusted the tax increase from 6.67 per cent to just under two per cent.

I give them a one-handed applause on this, because further in the article Langley City is still going to penalize residents if they don’t pay their taxes in full by the July 2 deadline.

Langley City residents should be so lucky that penalty will be 2 per cent after July – until Oct. 1 – before it increases.

Council needs to get their heads out of the sand.

Why should your residents be penalized at all if they cannot make the July 2 tax deadline.

After all, it is government and city officials who forced a majority of people to stay home and business to shutter.

Step up and do the right thing council.

You should have followed what Surrey is doing.

Allow 90-day extension on taxes and don’t start penalizing anyone until Oct. 3.

At least it could give City residents a chance to get back to work and pay their taxes without getting penalized for something they had no say in the matter.

Robert Leroux, Langley City

