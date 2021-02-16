LETTER: Why quarantine travellers who are not sick?

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

[RE: Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22, Feb. 12, Langley Advance Times]

I don’t understand. If people take the quick virus test and it turns out they’re healthy, why would they still have to quarantine for two weeks?

Why would you do that if there’s no upside for finding out that someone’s not sick?

Why are you insisting that people still quarantine if they are healthy?

I don’t know if we even have all the details.

Two thousand dollars for the three-day stay at a federal facility.

And all I’m thinking of is, why now?

Why weren’t any structures put in place from flights from China almost a year ago?

Dean Clark, Langley

