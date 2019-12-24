LETTER: Willowbrook Santa the real deal

Letter writer is convinced mall Santa is the real one - at least Tanya McLachlan’s family thinks so

Ahead of Christmas, Santa told the Langley Advance Times that he expected to see at least 10,000 visitors at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, alone. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

We have brought our kids (from Langley) as well as our six-year-old niece (from Toronto) to visit Santa at Willowbrook.

Our kids have seen him since they were born (they are 12 and eight).

To our niece he is the “real” one, so she has come from Toronto to visit him for three years in a row.

Thanks Santa.

Tanya McLachlan, Langley

