Our View: Have your say on civic budgets, taxes

You can, sometimes, convince councillors to change their minds

The nice thing about civic politics is you can actually be heard pretty easily.

Right now, both Langley City and Township councils are debating their annual budgets. This process takes a month to two months at the beginning of every year, as the mayors and councillors look at their budgets, tot up their tax revenues, and then consider which new projects will get funded – if any.

The last few years have been strange ones for municipal budgeting, with fears of unpaid property taxes and slashed revenues from having to shutter civic facilities like gyms, pools, and ice rinks, but also with hefty cash grants coming from Ottawa to help out.

The next year may be a bit more normal. Which would be nice, we can get back to arguing about how fast the municipalities fill pot holes again.

One of the things to know about local budgets is that everything is a trade off.

You want your suburban side street to get its snow plowed regularly? You’d better be willing to pay more in property taxes to buy more specialized trucks and to pay a whole lot more drivers every winter. You want lower taxes? Okay, which do you want to cut first – road repairs, hours at the local pool, or funding for new park equipment?

While these questions may be difficult, the best way for the councils to make up their minds is to get plenty of input from the community.

Sadly there is usually very little in the way of public commentary on the budget. At best, people fill out surveys affirming that they’d like more police, more firefighters, fewer potholes, and lower taxes, preferably all at once.

But if there is a program you want to see funded, and you’re willing to accept the trade offs, you have a decent chance of swaying your council. Get a few friends together, and make your voice heard, before the budget process wraps up.

– M.C.

