Getting your shot helps others, and that’s the message that will get more people to vaccinate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Getting your shot helps others, and that’s the message that will get more people to vaccinate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Painful Truth: Forget ‘vaccine hesitant,’ work with the vaccine enthusiastic

Spread the word that getting your shot is a gift to the community

The other day, I saw what might have been the thousandth think piece about what to do about the “vaccine hesitant,” whether those who are just leery of shots or the hard core anti-vaxxers who think Bill Gates is going to take over their brains with a dose of Pfizer, somehow.

Here’s my take: who cares what they think?

Why are we spending so much energy and time trying to understand people who are reluctant or refuse to do the right thing? Why don’t we take the opposite tack?

Why aren’t we studying what makes people responsible? Why aren’t we studying what makes people eager to get the shot even when they’re not personally at high risk? Why aren’t we studying what makes people good?

You’ve definitely heard the term “anti-social” plenty of times in your life, but it does have an opposite, the much-less-commonly-used term pro-social.

Pro-social people exhibit a huge range of behaviours that indicate they care about others. That’s everything from the little things, like taking their cart back to the station at the grocery store instead of just leaving it in a parking spot, to being honest on their tax returns, all the way up to volunteering for good causes.

You can’t really say that people are evenly divided into pro-social and anti-social camps. There are people who give to charity and cheat on their taxes, sure. And even the most pro-social people might have an off day. (“Ugh, the kids are screaming, it’s pelting down rain, I’m exhausted, I am not going to drag this cart back across half the parking lot!”)

But in general, there’s a correlation. People who are honest in one area of their life tend to be honest in others. People who are selfish in one area of their life are more likely to be selfish in others, too.

READ MORE: Painful Truth – Canada’s immigration hopes may not be enough in a post-COVID world

Pro-social people are more likely to be driven by empathy. They can put themselves in someone else’s shoes. They put a couple of bucks in the charity jar because they really care about veterans or hungry kids or shelter dogs. They volunteer at soup kitchens because everyone deserves a hot meal. They drag that dang cart back across the lot because that’s the social contract – you clean up after yourself.

Here’s the big secret about pro-social folks – we’re in the majority. By a lot. You think anything would function for five minutes if the majority of people didn’t care about anyone but themselves?

Getting a shot is a pro-social activity. It gives you protection, sure, but for the vast majority of people, the reason is to protect others – our elder family members, seniors in general, people with compromised immune systems, the random stranger who could be struck down and die because sometimes COVID just kills even the young and healthy.

So as we vaccinate more and more people, let’s concentrate on getting out the message that getting the shot is the right thing to do. It’s a badge of honour. Sure, it benefits the people getting vaccinated. But more than that, you’re doing it for your family, your neighbours, your community, your country. There’s a lot of bad info out there, but the truth is, getting vaccinated is helping others.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyvaccination registry

Previous story
WEB POLL: Do you worry about being in the line of fire in the Lower Mainland gang war?

Just Posted

Getting your shot helps others, and that’s the message that will get more people to vaccinate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Painful Truth: Forget ‘vaccine hesitant,’ work with the vaccine enthusiastic

Spread the word that getting your shot is a gift to the community

Tenants at a Langley Township-owned home on 80th Avenue say they won’t leave despite an eviction letter dated for April 30, 2021. (Eviction Defense Network/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township renters take fight to delay eviction to courts

They’re asking for a delay and more help finding new housing

An Earth Ninja volunteer found an upright vacuum cleaner on one of their picks along Aldergrove roads last week. (Special to The Star)
Earth Ninja founder looking for help to haul Aldergrove’s trash to the dump

Jocelyn Titus has seen a spike in help and donations since her four-day-long marathon in April

Trinity Western University student Kevin Chai created TWU Access Chapters to help alleviate feelings of isolation among his peers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Connection to combat loneliness at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Student from Maple Ridge creates online social network

Langley’s Danielle Lawrie will play for Canada again. Final roster for the Olympic team was announced Wednesday, May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIDEO: Langley’s Danielle Lawrie to pitch for Canada at the Olympics

Champion thanked her children for allowing ‘mommy to live out a cool dfream’

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Lorna Seip touches up the mural on the wall at MRSS, working with students from the Rainbow Club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at Maple Ridge School’s main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. He is currently in the running for a top 100 spot in the 2021 Toyota Searchlight competition. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs musician Todd Richard vies for Toyota Searchlight prize

First round ends on May 20, votes can be submitted every day

A pair of rare peregrine falcons have returned to their nesting site at an Abbotsford quarry, resulting in increased concerns from opponents about their safety. (PHOTO: #savebcfalcons Instagram page)
Concerns escalate about rare peregrine falcons as blasting set for Abbotsford quarry

Opponents worried after birds return to nesting site at quarry on Quadling Road

Drone image of Semiahmoo Bay. With significant water improvement the bay could once more support a shell fish harvest, SFN Chief Harley Chappell says. (Smart Shores photo)
Semiahmoo Bay shellfish harvest could be restored – SFN chief says

White Rock invited to participate in goals of Shared Waters Alliance

Most Read