Sept. 25th edition of Ryan’s Regards looks at trials and tribulations of celebrating a birthday in Langley. (File Photo)

Ryan’s Regards: Another year forward in Langley

Leave it to Facebook to cure the birthday blues

Facebook had the audacity to remind me that Sept. 25 is my birthday, congratulating me on turning 27 and wishing me a day filled with celebration…so much for getting through the day unnoticed.

My gift to myself? Hijacking a prime peice of newspaper real-estate to publicly explore what the Millennials are calling a “quarter life crisis.”

I am still considered to be in the first quarter or my life…right? Or…even deeper breath…am I entering into a brand new phase filled with early mornings, early evenings, and the days in between spent hunting for renovation supplies at Home Depot?

Numerically, I still have a decent time on my side…or maybe not…god forbid…but, at the very least, the arrival of my yearly anniversary has brought nervous mumbles more-so than an urge to wildly celebrate.

I mean, what do I even do to celebrate my birthday in Langley at this age?

I’m to old for Chuck E. Cheese – which isn’t fair because I never lived here when I was (I’ll admit, every time I drive past Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford…I do get curious…).

I’m to young to let berry picking at Krause Farms being the only activity I do – all though one of those custard pies of their would surely help the day go down with a little more tasty ease.

I’m to antsy just to stay at home with my cat, watch the election circus, and ignore the day all together.

I’m to tired to venture down the road for a dance or two with the girlfriend at Gabby’s Country Cabaret.

Langley, where are all the 27-year-olds in this town and what are they up to?

All the TV shows about people the same age (Girls, Master of None) seem to indicate every 27-year-old lives inside a hip NYC loft, goes out to exclusive club every night, and works as a barista in quirky coffee shops where you can cuddle cats…no one this age is ever seen living in a rural agri-tourism town setting.

To be fair, the ones I see in Langley seem to be either still in school or dropping their kids off at school…I guess I’m not quite comfortable being in either of those categories at this point…so what does that mean? Am I stuck? Am I living life in the wrong location?

I know I’m busy comparing. Comparing lifestyles with the other 27-year-old Langleyites and wondering where we’re all headed. Comparing who everyone’s going to vote for next month.

I suppose a strange luxury (and curse) for us 27-year-olds, is that while we do constantly compare lives through it, most have at least a decade worth of teenage documentation on their Facebook page.

Recently, I did find myself laughing at posts from over a decade ago. Ones swearing I would never again live in a small town or even visit a place with gravel roads… Others cursing my demanding job as a supermarket bag boy…one even vowing after broadcast journalism school to only work in TV…never “dying” newspapers.

Now here I am, working in the print world and living in a small community run rampant with gravel roads – perfectly happy about both.

So, it would appear that I am evolving in my “old” age. Former hardships have become welcomed memories and interests have changed along with the seasons.

Yes, I am getting older and I’m unsure where exactly I should blow out my candles this year – I’m still open to suggestions. But maybe on the bright side – like all the other 27-year-olds out there – I‘m going more forward than I think.

So, in a world full of doubts, fears, birthdays, comparisons, elections, and missing out on Chuck E. Cheeses, the act of moving forward is a certainly a cause for everyone to celebrate.

Ryan’s Regards: Should I be protesting too?

_________________________________

