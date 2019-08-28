PHOTOS: Mustang Roundup draws hundreds of car fans to Langley

About 200 Mustangs took part in the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A classic Mustang convertible checks in with organizers at the start of the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The owner of an exotic Saleen Mustang prepares his pride and joy for judging during the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A Mustang owner gives his mag wheels a polish during the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A fan takes a closer look during the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Willoughby resident Tom Holden brought his rare Shelby Cobra convertible Mustang, which he described as the only one of its kind in Canada, to the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Willoughby resident Tom Holden realized a life-long dream by acquiring a Shelby Cobra, on display during the annual Mustang Roundup held on Sunday (Aug. 25) at George Preston Rec Centre in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby resident Tom Holden always dreamed about owning a Shelby Cobra Mustang.

“When I was a kid in the ‘60’s, I always wanted a Shelby,” Holden told the Langley Advance Times.

Holden was standing next to his sleek black Mustang convertible with the famous Shelby Cobra logo, surrounded by Mustangs of all ages and configurations in the parking lot of the George Preston Rec Centre.

Holden’s car was one of about 200 that turned out on Sunday (Aug. 25) for the annual Mustang Roundup, put on by the Greater Vancouver Mustang Association to celebrate the legendary car.

The now-retired mechanic recounted how he went all-in went he acquired his car, taking it to Las Vegas, directly to the Shelby factory for a series of upgrades that included a lowered suspension, beefed-up brakes and carbon fibre body panels.

READ ALSO: Mercury Cougar fans celebrate anniversary in Fort Langley

The late Carroll Shelby. a racer-turned high-performance car tuner, made a career of stuffing powerful engines into smaller cars, beginning with his own AC Cobra, powered by a Ford engine, then moving on to the source by upgrading Mustangs.

At 605 horsepower, Holden’s Cobra was one of the fastest Mustangs parked in the George Preston Parking lot, and possibly the rarest as well.

Holden said only 28 were built, and he believes his is the only one in Canada.

It has about 15K on the od0meter, as Holden uses a Ford F150 pickup as his daily driver.

“This is my baby,” he said.

“Strictly for show and pleasure only.”

This year, the Mustang is turning 55.

Originally built on the platform of the pedestrian Ford Falcon compact car, the Mustang was introduced on April 17, 1964, several months ahead of the usual time new car models were announced back then.

It was Ford’s most successful launch since the Model A.

More photos of the Langley Ford Roundup can be viewed online.

