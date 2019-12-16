VIDEO: Seals and gulls swarm White Rock for fish-feeding frenzy

Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Christy Fox photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Christy Fox photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Christy Fox photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Christy Fox photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Justin Hill photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Justin Hill photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Justin Hill photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Leona Kustra photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Leona Kustra photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Therese McKirdy photo) Seals, sea lions and seagulls have had plenty to eat off White Rock’s pier. (Therese McKirdy photo)

The waters off the White Rock Pier have been the scene of an incredible feeding frenzy for the past several weeks.

Dozens of seals and sea lions – and thousands of seagulls – have been fishing near the pier for Pacific herring or anchovy.

Described by some as a scene fit for National Geographic, seagulls repeatedly dive-bomb into the water to catch the fish, which appear to be chased to the surface by the seals.

“Our ocean ecosystem is a complex web of connections in which small forage fish play a vital role as food sources for a variety of species, including salmon, birds and marine mammals,” Department of Fisheries and Oceans communications advisor Michelle Rainer told Peace Arch News via email.

A ball of silvery herring mass together to prevent predators from feeding on them. The protective sphere, or bio mass “herring ball,” is broken by seal lions, seals, salmon or other hungry animals.

“It’s like a reverse lottery,” biolgist Brian Kingzett told Black Press Media in March 2014 during the spawning of the fish. “There’s so many herring there that the predators can’t get them all.

The scene has been making quite the splash on social media. Feel free to share your pictures of the frenzy by emailing editorial@peacearchnews.com

