BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

Aldergrove Star is preparing election packages and that includes a questionnaire on local issues for the candidates running in the Abbotsford West and Abotsford South ridings. (Black Press Media graphic)

Hey, candidates in the Abbotsford West and Abbotsford Southridings, we hope you are beavering away on the candidate questionnaires we sent out.

The Aldergrove Star has sent 10 questions about key local issues to those running for the MLA seats.

The community newspaper uses this format to help readers decide on whom they will choose at the polls.

In addition to the 10 questions that have a yes/no/don’t know format that is displayed in a grid format in the print edition and on our website, the candidate questionnaire package includes the opportunity for candidates to expand on any of the questions with short essay answers.

So if any candidates have not received their package, please contact the newsroom via email or phone 604-856-8303 ext. 4.

Readers can have a look at what the local community newspaper is asking the candidates.

