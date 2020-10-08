Aldergrove Star is preparing election packages and that includes a questionnaire on local issues for the candidates running in the Abbotsford West and Abotsford South ridings. (Black Press Media graphic)

BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

Hey, candidates in the Abbotsford West and Abbotsford Southridings, we hope you are beavering away on the candidate questionnaires we sent out.

The Aldergrove Star has sent 10 questions about key local issues to those running for the MLA seats.

The community newspaper uses this format to help readers decide on whom they will choose at the polls.

In addition to the 10 questions that have a yes/no/don’t know format that is displayed in a grid format in the print edition and on our website, the candidate questionnaire package includes the opportunity for candidates to expand on any of the questions with short essay answers.

• READ MORE: Nominations close for B.C. election candidates (here’s the local candidates)

So if any candidates have not received their package, please contact the newsroom via email or phone 604-856-8303 ext. 4.

Readers can have a look at what the local community newspaper is asking the candidates.

2020 Candidate Election Pac… by hcolpitts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

BC NDP leader John Horgan to campaign in Langley

The party is scheduled to stop at Douglas Park on Thursday

VIDEO: South Langley neighbourhood behind tape after police-involved shooting

Delta Police, IIO, and Langley RCMP on scene in Fernridge Wednesday – 200th Street shut down

Our View: Promise, then deliver

Make sure you hold the politicians accountable for the promises they make this month

September sees record-breaking housing sales in Fraser Valley

Langley saw continued high home sales numbers

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team becomes official naming rights partner for leagues

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Nightclubs are banned, but an Abbotsford sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read