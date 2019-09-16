Sip, share and Win: The Ultimate 3-day Vancouver Island Getaway could be yours

Share the recipe for your favourite cocktail for a chance to win!

What does your dream Vancouver Island vacation look like?

If you’re envisioning thrilling outdoor adventure, agritourism highlights including a unique Island distillery and locally inspired food, plus a luxurious getaway at one of the Island’s most celebrated hotels and spas … you’re in luck!

Submit your recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest for your chance to win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway!

Open to all residents of BC, Yukon and Alberta, the winner and three friends will enjoy a stellar West Coast experience, including three nights at Courtenay’s luxurious Old House Hotel and Spa. You’ll savour locally inspired food from the heart of the Island at Locals Restaurant and be pampered at Ohspa, emerging relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to start your next adventure.

Located in the heart of the Comox Valley, the Old House is the ideal jumping-off point for the rest of your Island adventure, including a VIP tour of Shelter Point Distillery in nearby Oyster River, a whale watching excursion with Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours and a spectacular helicopter tour over the Valley with 49 North Helicopters.

All this over a 3-day weekend for you and 3 of your favourite people!

The package also includes a flight for four to the Comox Valley, plus a rental car to explore spectacular Vancouver Island during your three-day visit. Alternatively, if driving to the Comox Valley, the winner will receive BC Ferries passes for four.

Here’s how to enter:

  1. Simply upload your favourite cocktail recipe featuring gin, vodka or whisky
  2. Include the list of ingredients
  3. Add a sentence or two of instruction.
  4. Don’t have your own recipe to call upon? Search your favourite cocktail online and share, being sure to include a link to the website where you found it.

Click here to enter the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest. The winner will be drawn in early 2020.

 

