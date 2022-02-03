55+ BC Games offers up to 30 sports

The 55+ BC Games will offer athletes from around the province a chance to compete in 30 different sports and people wanting to compete can start signing up as of March 1.
The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games Host Society announced today the sport package for the games that will be Sept. 13 to 17 this year.
Organizers are expecting some 3,500 participants, including many from Zone 3 which includes Langley and the rest of the Fraser Valley. Exact numbers of local competitors won’t be known until after registration closes in the third week of June.
“There are a limited number of spots open for each sport so many zones around the province will have playdowns where the participants must qualify to attain a place in the games,” said Cheryl de Graaf, Zone 3 director.
The Victoria sports include:
• 8-Ball
• Cycling (tbc)
• Ice curling
• Soccer
• Archery
• Darts
• Lawn bowling
• Swimming
• Badminton
• Dragon boat racing
• Mountain bike racing
• Table tennis
• Basketball – 3 on 3
• Equestrian
• Pickleball
• Tennis
• Bocce
• Floor curling
• Rowing
• Track & field
• Bridge
• Golf
• Slo-pitch
• Triathlon
• Carpet bowling
• Hockey
• Snooker
• Whist
• Cribbage
• Horseshoes
The games were cancelled in 2020 and the 2021 games were postponed to 2022.
“We are excited to have our participants return to the Games after a lengthy absence and are confident that these Games will be an experience of a lifetime for each and every one of them,” said Paul Kingan, BC Senior Games Society president.
The 55+ BC Games are presented on an annual basis in different host cities by the BC Seniors Games Society (BCSGS). The 55+ BC Games were previously held in Kelowna in 2019 where they hosted more than 4,000 participants. Due to COVID-19, the Games were cancelled in Richmond in 2020 and the 2021 Games in Greater Victoria were postponed to 2022.
Participant registration for the 2022 Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games will open March 1, 2022. All participants and volunteers must be fully vaccinated.
For more information about the 55+ BC Games, visit www.55plusbcgames.org.
“Also next year the games will be held here in our zone in Abbotsford, and I have some really great ideas to make it the most memorable one yet,” noted de Graaf.
