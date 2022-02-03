55+ BC Games offers up to 30 sports

The Games, which were postponed in 2020 and 2021, are expected to go ahead September 2022

The 55+ BC Games are scheduled for Sept. 13 to 17, 2022, in Victoria. (BC Seniors Games Society)

The 55+ BC Games will offer athletes from around the province a chance to compete in 30 different sports and people wanting to compete can start signing up as of March 1.

The Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games Host Society announced today the sport package for the games that will be Sept. 13 to 17 this year.

Organizers are expecting some 3,500 participants, including many from Zone 3 which includes Langley and the rest of the Fraser Valley. Exact numbers of local competitors won’t be known until after registration closes in the third week of June.

“There are a limited number of spots open for each sport so many zones around the province will have playdowns where the participants must qualify to attain a place in the games,” said Cheryl de Graaf, Zone 3 director.

The Victoria sports include:

• 8-Ball

• Cycling (tbc)

• Ice curling

• Soccer

• Archery

• Darts

• Lawn bowling

• Swimming

• Badminton

• Dragon boat racing

• Mountain bike racing

• Table tennis

• Basketball – 3 on 3

• Equestrian

• Pickleball

• Tennis

• Bocce

• Floor curling

• Rowing

• Track & field

• Bridge

• Golf

• Slo-pitch

• Triathlon

• Carpet bowling

• Hockey

• Snooker

• Whist

• Cribbage

• Horseshoes

The games were cancelled in 2020 and the 2021 games were postponed to 2022.

“We are excited to have our participants return to the Games after a lengthy absence and are confident that these Games will be an experience of a lifetime for each and every one of them,” said Paul Kingan, BC Senior Games Society president.

The 55+ BC Games are presented on an annual basis in different host cities by the BC Seniors Games Society (BCSGS). The 55+ BC Games were previously held in Kelowna in 2019 where they hosted more than 4,000 participants. Due to COVID-19, the Games were cancelled in Richmond in 2020 and the 2021 Games in Greater Victoria were postponed to 2022.

Participant registration for the 2022 Greater Victoria 55+ BC Games will open March 1, 2022. All participants and volunteers must be fully vaccinated.

For more information about the 55+ BC Games, visit www.55plusbcgames.org.

“Also next year the games will be held here in our zone in Abbotsford, and I have some really great ideas to make it the most memorable one yet,” noted de Graaf.

