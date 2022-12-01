A charity hockey rematch in Langley aims to raise more money for sick kids

In October, the last time the West Coast Walleye played the Icebreakers at the Langley Sportsplex, the Walleye won, 10-7.

It was a friendly, referee-free game, where the score mattered less than the amount raised for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF), a one-day record of $650.

Saturday, Dec. 17, the two teams will meet again at the Sportplex, aiming to beat that amount.

On their foundation donation page, the Walleye describe themselves an independent hockey club comprised of players from around the lower mainland, “who are passionate about playing hockey and helping the British Columbia Children’s Hospital Foundation” by playing games against various other teams at different rinks”

“Our goal is to raise as much money as possible this year, and beat it next, over and over again.”

To date, the team has raised $1,745.

Their rematch with the Icebreakers starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free, and are so are kid-friendly activities that include holiday music and goodie bags.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for a dollar each, for donated prizes from the Coquitlam Express, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Sandman Hotels, Old Spaghetti Factory, Cariboo Brewing, Friendly Cartel Clothing, and the scavenger hunt Let’s Roam company.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://westcoastwalleye.square.site or at the rink on game day.

Since 1982, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has worked with children, families, businesses and hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children and the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only full-service, pediatric acute care hospital serving children living in BC and the Yukon.