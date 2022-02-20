A goaltender’s return to Langley Black Fish works out well

Not so well for rival team, as Arena Lacrosse League action enters week 10 at LEC

BlackFish netminder Justin Geddie returned to the Langley team and delivered another first-star effort as the Black Fish doubled up the Grizzlies 12-6, in large part thanks to his 31 saves on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Geddie picked up right where he left off.

In January, the goaltender was the first star following a 41-save effort in his Black Fish Lacrosse League’s victory over the previously unbeaten Grizzlies Lacrosse Club.

A few days later, he was making his National Lacrosse League debut for the San Diego Seals, stopping 42 shots – and earning the game’s second star – as the Seals went into Saskatoon and knocked off the Rush 12-11.

On Wednesday night, Feb. 16 at Langley Events Centre, he returned to the Black Fish line-up and delivered another first-star effort as the Black Fish doubled up the Grizzlies 12-6, in large part thanks to his 31 saves.

“The defence stepped up really well. They were giving me shots that I really like to see. All the credit to my defence, they played amazing today,” Geddie said.

“We were under a little bit of pressure, so we brought the guys in and had them refocus on putting in a really good effort in the fourth quarter,” said Black Fish coach Dave Pym.

“We talked about keeping the score under 10 and Geddie had a phenomenal game. Our defence played really well, kept them to the outside for the most part and he was able to see the ball really well.”

While Geddie was the first star, Laszlo Henning earned second-star honours following his three-goal, four-point game.

Black Fish Laszlo Henning earned second-star honours following his three-goal, four-point game against the Grizzlies at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 16. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Chase McIntyre was the top point-getter with a goal and five helpers while Ethan M’Lot had one goal and four assists. Nick Jensen and Greg Lunde each scored twice and set up a goal and Tre Mason (one goal, one assist), Ryan Jensen (one goal) and Connar Abrams (one goal) rounded out the Black Fish attack.

Special teams were also a crucial factor in the game as the Black Fish scored six times on the power play on 11 opportunities while the Grizzlies managed just a single man-advantage goal in their five opportunities.

“I don’t like to make excuses (but) every time we got back in the game, we seemed to get a penalty,” said Grizzlies coach Rob Williams. “We have to work on our short-man (game) sure, but there was no balance in the game, just no flow.”

Grizzlies Brayden Laity carried the ball against the Black Fish at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 16. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The game did mark the return of Grizzlies captain Mitch McDole, who was the third star after scoring three goals. Sekawnee Baker had two Grizzlies goals and an assist while Harrison Smith had the other.

In goal, Brandon Humphrey made 49 saves on 61 shots as his team was outshot 61-39.

With two weeks remaining in the ALL West regular season, the Sea Spray Lacrosse Club lead at 7-3, followed by the Grizzlies (5-5) while the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club and Black Fish are right behind at 4-6.

Week 11 will feature the Sea Spray and Black Fish on Feb. 22 and the Grizzlies and Shooting Eagles on Feb. 23. Both games are at Langley Events Centre with 7 p.m. start times.