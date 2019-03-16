Katie Foss played on the BC Elite Youth 7’s White that won the U16 Girls competition2019 Vancouver Sevens Invitational Rugby Festival. Supplied

A medal-rich trip to the Vancouver Sevens for Langley Rugby Club juniors

Players pocketed gold and bronze

Langley Rugby Club juniors have returned from the Vancouver Sevens Invitational tournament with multiple medals.

Six Langley players made the Provincial Select U16 teams, and 14 others formed the U16 Langley Sevens.

At the tournament, the all-Langley team was the only club team.

They beat out Thunder Rugby, Team Manitoba, Team BC Blue and Team BC White to take bronze.

Coach Colleen Dzogan said the showing demonstrated the depth of talent and athleticism in the Langley rugby club.

“We really are a family and encourage each other to train hard and do our best, whether we are playing on the same team, or against each other in a tournament,” Dzogan said.

She was referring to the fact that three Langley players were on the gold-medal winning Team BC Gold boys’ team, including tournament Most Valuable Player Luke Fry who scored three trys in the championship game.

Three Langley players also contributed to the victory in the U16 Girls competition by the BC Elite Youth Sevens White team.

VIDEO: 'Respect All, Fear None, Expect Victory.' Langley Rugby celebrates 50th anniversary

Vancouver Sevens Invitational (VSI) was held at UBC on Thursday, March 7 and Friday March 8.

In all, 46 teams travelled from across Canada and the US to participate in the biggest ever iteration of the tournament, with 70 matches crammed into day one and a further 60 on day two.

An estimated 30 hours of rugby were played during the two days of competition with teams racking up a 4666 points across 130 matches.

“This has been fantastic, the best event yet” said Dean Murten, head coach of the UBC Women’s team.

 

Edan Dzogan-Lewis of the U16 Langley Sevens (second from right) goes for the ball at the 2019 Vancouver Sevens Invitational Rugby Festival. Photo courtesy BC Rugby

