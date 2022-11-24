Sports broadcaster Dan Russell on the job at CKNW radio station in Vancouver. (Submitted photo)

Sports broadcaster Dan Russell on the job at CKNW radio station in Vancouver. (Submitted photo)

BOOKS

‘Pleasant Good Evening’ memoir documents Dan Russell’s hall-of-fame sports broadcasting career

He took 200,000 calls from ‘Sportstalk’ listeners, interviewed 25,000 people (including some greats)

It’s been a big year for Dan Russell, the trailblazing Vancouver-area sports broadcaster who published a memoir and was named among B.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees, class of 2023.

The 330-page “Pleasant Good Evening” book chronicles the 30 wild, turbulent years of Russell’s wildly popular “Sportstalk,” which became the longest-running show of its kind in Canada. On weekday evenings, it was appointment listening for a generation of Vancouver-area sports nuts.

The show’s three-decade run on local AM radio airwaves led to the inclusion of Russell in the B.C. Sports Hall, in the media category. The announcement of the 2023 class was made in October, many months ahead of a gala ceremony planned for next June.

It’s not clear whether Russell will attend, though, as he now lives in Thailand with his family, after leaving Langley a couple years ago. Raised in Richmond, Russell dedicates his book to his son Ben, his sisters Palita and Anna, and their mother, Paula.

• MOJ ON SPORTS PODCAST: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Sports broadcaster Dan Russell with Canucks exec Brian Burke during a Sportstalk segment. (Submitted photo)

Sports broadcaster Dan Russell with Canucks exec Brian Burke during a Sportstalk segment. (Submitted photo)

Back in the day, Russell worked as play caller for Vancouver Giants, Seattle Thunderbirds and other hockey teams, but his dream job of full-time NHL broadcaster never happened.

The subject is well covered in “Pleasant Good Evening,” self-published in May with the Victoria-based Tellwell company. The book is sold on Russell’s website, danrussellsportstalk.com, which includes an audio vault, blog and more.

An interesting stat is that during his time on “Sportstalk,” from 1984 until 2014, Russell fielded an estimated 200,000 calls from listeners of the show.

He also interviewed close to 25,000 people, including many greats — Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Pelé and George Foreman, among other sports heroes.

The book also tells the stories of some not-so-great moments in Vancouver sports, notably the Stanley Cup riots of 1994 and 2011.

Many other pages in “Pleasant Good Evening” dig into the dirt of backroom politics of sports radio.

Bottom line: Russell’s book is a fascinating read, even for non-sports fans.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BooksRadioSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS
Next story
NHL’s hottest prospect visits Langley ahead of Giants vs Regina Pats game

Just Posted

Connor Bedard met with the media Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag/LEC)
NHL’s hottest prospect visits Langley ahead of Giants vs Regina Pats game

The newly-elected Langley school board is, left to right, Trustees Joel Neufeld, Holly Dickinson, Tony Ward, Chair Candy Ashdown, Charlie Fox, Marnie Wilson, and Sarb Rai. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Ashdown new chair of Langley school board

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), was pulling ivy off trees in Aldergrove’s Steele park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fight against invasive English Ivy to resume in Aldergrove

Gerald and Ashley Samborski raise funds to honour the memory of Adeline Samborski, Ashley’s mom and Gerald’s wife, who died in 2013 following an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. (file)
Father-and-son campaign against cancer looks for fifth family to help

Pop-up banner image