Move430 aims to encourage Langley residents to be active while raising funds to help kids play sports (KidSport image)

A virtual get-active challenge to Langley residents

MOVE430 fundraiser by Langley KidSport will help young athletes take up organized sports

By getting active, Langley residents can also help kids play sports, through taking part in the first MOVE430 virtual challenge event held by the Langley KidSport chapter.

Organizer James Palframan called it a “win-win” for the community.

“The challenge is to get people moving at a time when they need it the most,” Palframan explained.

He described it as a “100 per cent volunteer” event, which means all of the registration fees will go to help kids.

Like all sports organizations, the pandemic has taken a toll on KidSport in Langley, Palframan said.

In 2020, they were able to raise $15,300.00, down “significantly” from 2019 when Langley KidSport raised $42,682, Palframan reported.

The hope is the MOVE430 challenge will help fill some of that gap, by encouraging people to register online to run, walk, bike, swim and hike for at least 30 minutes per day for 30 days.

Registration is open until the end of March, and the challenge will run April 1 to April 30.

Participants can register online through the “MOVE430” link at the Langley KidsSport web page at kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/langley.

People who take part will receive Kidsport swag, digital challenge badges, and there will be custom finished medals for those who complete the challenge.

Daily, weekly and grand prizes are up for grabs.

Formed in 2010, KidSport Langley is part of the national KidSport Canada organization that provides grants to help cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under can play a season of sport.

The Langley chapter accepts applications and administers confidential grants of up to $300 per child, per season.

KidSport estimates one in three Canadian kids can’t afford organized sport registration costs.

