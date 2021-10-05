The Abbotsford Canucks training camp runs from Oct. 6 to 9 at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Abbotsford Canucks training camp runs from Oct. 6 to 9 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford Canucks announce training camp schedule

Training camp runs from Oct. 6 to 9 at the Abbotsford Centre

The Abbotsford Canucks have revealed training camp plans in advance of the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

Camp begins tomorrow (Oct. 6) and runs until Saturday (Oct. 9) at the Abbotsford Centre.

On-ice sessions occur from 11 a.m. to noon, but unlike the recent Vancouver Canucks training camp fans will not be allowed.

The current 14-man roster includes: forwards: Vincent Arseneau, Ethan Keppen, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tristen Nielsen, Karel Plasek, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens and Chase Wouters; defencemen: Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner, Devante Stephens and Jett Woo; and goaltenders: Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs.

The team opens its regular season on Oct. 15 and the home opener is set for Oct. 22.

RELATED: Group of 14 players moved to Abbotsford Canucks

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
VIDEO: Why more people than ever are playing disc golf
Next story
Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen playing in Russia amid sex assault lawsuit

Just Posted

Langley City Council’s first in-person meeting in a year felt ‘very different,’ Mayor Val van den Broek remarked. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City council resumes in-person meetings

Willoughby condo fire at 208th Street and 80th Avenue on April 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township moves ahead with fire prevention measures in wake of April condo blaze

Langley residents can dispose of household hazardous waste, such as leftover paint, at the Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the George Preston Recreation Centre (Township of Langley/Special to The Star)
Langley community invited to prevent household dangers by disposing hazardous waste

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will hear delegations Friday (Oct. 8) regarding the City of Surrey’s quest to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
South Campbell Heights development proposal goes before Metro Vancouver Oct. 8