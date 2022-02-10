Abbotsford Canucks blank Tucson Roadrunners

Spencer Martin records second shutout, Canucks now 2-0 in green jerseys on home ice

Abbotsford’s Spencer Martin makes a save during the Canucks 5-0 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday (Feb. 10). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks took care of business on home ice on Wednesday (Feb. 9), blanking the Tucson Roadrunners 5-0 to sweep the two-game set with their visitors from the desert.

Abbotsford scored early and often, dropping four goals in the first period and eventually bouncing the Tucson starting goalie from his net with a fifth goal in the second.

The Canucks got first period goals from Madison Bowey (two), Jarid Lukosevicius and Phil Di Giuseppe (power play). John Stevens scored the lone goal in the second.

Goal number 2️⃣ in the opening 2️⃣0️⃣ minutes for Madison Bowey! What a first period for the veteran D-Man and the #AbbyCanucks 😎 pic.twitter.com/VwIf9PolDX — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 10, 2022

Abbotsford goalie Spencer Martin was perfect in goal, making 22 saves for his second shutout this season. Bowey and Lukosevicius led all Canucks with five shots on goal apiece. The game also marked the return of forward Justin Bailey, who had missed the previous two games with an undisclosed injury.

The Canucks outshot the Roadrunners 31-22 and the power play continued connecting going one for five.

“It’s been nice for our powerplay to have the same group get a chance to play together for an extended period of time,” said Canucks head coach Trent Cull. “I think they have been doing a good job lately. They have been dangerous for us for most of the year, but I feel like they have hit another level lately.”

Martin said the hot start helped his game.

“We scored a bunch of goals in the beginning of the game, so I felt really comfortable in net with the way we were playing,” he said. “We limited their chances, our penalty kill was outstanding tonight. They made me feel real comfortable back there.”

“It was a great experience [to play in the NHL] and see the greatest shooters in the world… "The goal is to continue work hard and gain confidence towards the post-season." 🗣️ Spencer Martin#AbbyCanucks pic.twitter.com/ufrSt47rea — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 10, 2022

The Canucks record improves to 17-15-3-1 and they stand pat in sixth place in the Pacific Division. Abbotsford is a perfect 2-0 at home in green.

The club returns to action for games on Friday and Saturday against the Manitoba Moose. Both games get underway at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Green equals goals for the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday

abbotsfordCanuckshockey