Abbotsford Canucks double Manitoba Moose 4-2, set new record for regulation wins in a month

Canucks improve to 8-2 in the month of December, Moose and Canucks battle again on Saturday

Nils Aman and the Abbotsford Canucks picked up a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday (Dec. 30). (Manitoba Moose photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks continued a dandy December and improved to 8-2 for the month with a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Friday (Dec. 30).

The eight wins establishes a new team record for regulation wins in one month.

The Moose got on the board first, scoring the lone goal of the first period when Tyler Boland beat Canucks starting goalie Arturs Silovs at 19:37. The teams had nine shots apiece in the opening frame.

Tyler Boland just blew through the entire Canucks team and makes it 1-0 with a power play goal pic.twitter.com/jCYognsTmQ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 31, 2022

The second period was all Abbotsford, as Justin Dowling tied the game up by tipping a point shot from defenceman Jett Woo at 3:42 of the first. Linus Karlsson then put Abbotsford up 2-1 with a power play goal at 8:23 and Danila Klimovich beat Moose goalie Arvid Holm with a rocket of a shot from the face-off dot.

Good pressure to start the period leads to Dowling tip goal off a Woo shot, 1-1 early into second pic.twitter.com/UXC3Vnxwzy — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 31, 2022

Canucks power play strikes as Karlsson makes it 2-1, he has been dangerous all game pic.twitter.com/jeJ6PLqL02 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 31, 2022

Canucks hold off some big Moose chances and Klimovich wires one to put the Canucks up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/IlFowRysLm — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 31, 2022

The Canucks dominated the middle frame and outshot Manitoba 13-7.

Manitoba came out more aggressively in the third, but Silovs made several key saves to maintain the lead. Boland scored his second at 17:37 when the Moose pulled Holm and it was suddenly a one-goal game. But just a minute later Phi Di Giuseppe caught the Moose trying to pull Holm too early and he made it a 4-2 final.

Silovs makes a big save with the Canucks shorthanded to keep it a 3-1 game pic.twitter.com/tjePhFlpxt — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 31, 2022

Dowling had a two-point night and Woo, Alex Kannok Leipert, Klimovich, Dowling, Tristen Nielsen and Christian Wolanin all had three shots on goal. Wolanin found his way onto the scoresheet yet again and recorded his AHL leading 30th assist. He’s tied for fourth overall in league scoring.

It was the AHL debut for the recently called up Nils Aman and he collected two shots on goal. Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander each recorded one point. Silovs was excellent in between the pipes and made 28 saves for his 11th win this season.

The red hot Canucks are now 17-9-1-1 and they sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The two teams meet again tomorrow (Saturday) at 2 p.m. Abbotsford time. The Canucks remain on the road for games against the Calgary Wranglers on Monday (Jan. 2) and Wednesday (Jan. 4). The next home game is set for Friday (Jan. 6) when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre.

