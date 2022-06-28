The Abbotsford Canucks have signed former Kamloops Blazers captain Quinn Schmiemann to a two-year deal. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sign former Kamloops Blazers captain Quinn Schmiemann

20-year-old former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick signed for two years with AHL club

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed Kamloops Blazers defenceman Quinn Schmiemann to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

The club made the announcement that they have signed the 20-year-old former captain of the Blazers to a deal on Friday (June 24).

Schmiemann was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 182nd overall in 2019, but never ended up signing with the team.

He spent the 2021-22 season as captain for the Western Hockey League’s B.C. division winning Blazers and led all defenceman on the team with 54 points in 58 games. Those totals ranked him ninth in the WHL in scoring for defenceman. He added 18 points in 17 playoff games, which was good for third on Kamloops and second among all WHL defenceman.

“We are excited to have Quinn join our organization,” stated Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson in a press release. “After a great junior career, we feel we are a great fit to help him succeed at the next level. We can’t wait to get to work with him at development camp in a few weeks.”

Schmiemann will join many other Canucks prospects at the camp being held at UBC from July 10 to 15.

The Wilcox, Sask. product also served as an assistant captain for the Blazers in 2020-21 and collected 136 points and 182 penalty minutes in 201 games with Kamloops. Prior to his time with the Blazers, he was in the Notre Dame Hounds hockey program.

