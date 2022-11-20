Linus Karlsson and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a split in Toronto. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Linus Karlsson and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a split in Toronto. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

Abbotsford Canucks snap three-game losing skid with 3-2 win in Toronto

Lane Pederson scores two power play goals, John Stevens adds game winner

The Abbotsford Canucks three-game losing streak is over after a 3-2 win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday (Nov. 20).

The Canucks got two power play goals from Lane Pederson, a three assist performance from Christian Wolanin and game winning goal from assistant captain John Stevens to earn the win.

After a scoreless first, Pederson opened the scoring at 7:41 of the first period on the power play but Toronto’s Joey Anderson replied at 12:19 to tie the game up. Pederson scored another power play goal at 14:16 to put Abbotford up 2-1, but former Vancouver Canucks player Adam Gaudette replied with a power play of his own to knot the game up at 18:47.

The game remained tied for much of the third period until Stevens received a pass from captain Chase Wouters in the slot and he buried the chance to make it 3-2. Canuck goalie Collin Delia kept the puck out of the net for the remainder of the game and made 20 saves to pick up his third win this season.

The returning Phi Di Giuseppe led all Canucks with four shots on goal, while Wolanin’s three assists bring his total to a team-high 10 for the season. Pederson is also tops on the team with six goals.

The win comes after a 5-3 loss to the Marlies on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period and a half, but then the comeback came for the Canucks. Stevens and Linus Karlsson made it a one-goal game in the second and Pederson tied the game up at 6:25 of the third. The Marlies then connected on a power play at 13:13 of the third and added a empty net goal to earn the win.

Arturs Silovs made 20 saves in the loss, while the Canucks fired 29 shots at the Toronto net. Justin Dowling led all players with five shots on goal, while Karlsson recorded four.

Abbotsford’s record moves to 6-6-0-1 with the win and they remain in eighth place in the Pacific Division.

The Canucks remain on the road and next take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The club then travels to Calgary to battle the Wranglers on Nov. 25 and 27. They return home on Nov. 29 when they host the Bakersfield Condors.

