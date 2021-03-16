Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Twisters Invitational returns in a virtual format

Hundreds of athletes submitting videos to be judged live and virtually this weekend

Over 500 athletes from all across the province have been recording and submitted routines in anticipation for what is undoubtedly the most unique Twisters Invitational in the 26-year history of the gymnastics event.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Abbotsford-based Twisters Gymnastics to become creative and shift its popular event to an online concept and ‘A Stream of Champions’ was born. The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational Meet cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The virtual tournament has seen athletes of all ages and skills sets from all over B.C. upload live videos of their performances to a platform. It’s a one-time take for each competition and athletes are being recorded by coaches. Those videos have been filmed from March 10 to March 16, with judges viewing and evaluating live from Friday (March 19) to Sunday (March 21).

More than 2,500 videos are expected to be uploaded when it’s all said and done.

Those interested in watching the competitions will have the opportunity to do so on a pay-per-view basis. Details and instructions to view will be available at twistersgymbc.com/twisters-invitational-2021.

Richard Ikeda, the club director for Twisters, explained that the idea came together back in December and he believes it will be a good experience for the athletes.

“Some of them haven’t competed for over a year,” he said, noting COVID-19 restrictions shut down classes and saw many athletes forced to train at home. “Some of them are excited for sure, but for others it’s just about getting them ready and confident to compete. I think the event is already successful but now it’s just a matter of the weekend running smoothly and all the technical aspects working out.”

Stay tuned to Black Press Media sites next week for results and a recap from the event.

abbotsfordgymnastics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley’s Tyler Tardi and Dezeray Hawes to compete in 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Just Posted

Move430 aims to encourage Langley residents to be active while raising funds to help kids play sports (KidSport image)
A virtual get-active challenge to Langley residents

MOVE430 fundraiser by Langley KidSport will help young athletes take up organized sports

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for D.W. Poppy Secondary. (Langley Schools)
D.W. Poppy Secondary to record latest COVID-19 school exposure

Students are currently on spring break holidays

Christine Patouillet, with the Langley Advance Times advertising department, captured an interesting effect in the midday sky. (Christine Patouillet/Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sun has unique look to Langley photographer

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

How hot is the Langley real estate market? Realtor Suki Bahi said she has never seen anything like it. On Monday, March 15, 2021, this Walnut Grove detached strata sold for $1.32 million, $500,000 over the asking price. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How hot is the Langley housing market? A house just sold for $500,000 over the asking price

Bidding was fueled by seniors ‘seeking alternatives to care homes’, realtor says

Tyler Tardi and Dezeray Hawes will begin their quest for the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Thursday, March 18 in Calgary. (file)
Langley’s Tyler Tardi and Dezeray Hawes to compete in 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

‘Team Hawt’ gets berth after doubles team Katie Cottrill and Shawn Cottrill declined

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Twisters Invitational returns in a virtual format

Hundreds of athletes submitting videos to be judged live and virtually this weekend

Prince Rupert firefighters underwent week-long intensive emergency medical responder training in late Januray to upgrade their skills to the equivalent of paramedic level one. (K-J Millar/The Northern View photo)
Dispatch firefighters to more medical calls, urge Metro Vancouver mayors

Mayors asking B.C. to expand firefighters’ roll to take pressure off understaffed ambulance service

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)
Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Pam and Brian Smith of Maple Ridge hiked up to Alder Flats and the Lookout in Golden Ears Provincial Park this past weekend, prepared for the mild winter conditions they encountered. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Avalanche danger increases on Golden Ears as weather improves

Search and rescue team and outdoor enthusiast offer tips for those heading out into the backcountry

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

Most Read