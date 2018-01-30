Aldergrove Baseball hosts Umpire Clinic

One-day Umpire Clinic on Saturday, March 3 at Betty Gilbert Middle School

Aldergrove Minor Baseball Association will once again be hosting a one-day Umpire Clinic on Saturday, March 3 at Betty Gilbert Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This clinic will be split into two groups, as per past practice.

• Level 1 is for all second year 11U/Mosquito aged players or older (including adults) who are in their first or second year of officiating, Pee Wee ages will focus on umpiring 11U/Mosquito level games and second year Mosquito will focus on select 9U/Tadpole games

• Level 2 is for all 15U/Bantam aged players and older (including adults) who have three years or more of officiating, and it will focus on umpiring 11U/Pee Wee thru 25U/Junior Mens level games.

There will be new changes from Baseball Canada for the umpires this year. Every new umpire will have to be a Level 1 for two years (take the Level 1 clinic for two years no matter how old they are) and after two years each umpire will be a level 2 for at least two years. The clinic information will be divided into two parts (a year “A” and a year “B”) for each Level. All second year umpires will be level 1 next year no matter how old you are. All third year umpires will have to take Level 2 again next year. All umpires with more than four years umpiring experience will be grandfathered to Level 2 and will be allowed to try for their Level 3 if they want to or stay at Level 2.

If you wish to umpire in Aldergrove this year you must attend a clinic.

To attend this clinic, you first need to register with BCBUA (BC Baseball Umpires Association). If you registered previously, your login information is still in the system. Please register for the appropriate “Aldergrove Clinic”, and make sure you do NOT pay… when the payment option comes up when registering, click on the “cheque” option in the drop down and then AMBA will pay for all of their homegrown umpires and then deduct the cost of the course from your first pay period at the end of May.

If you have any questions, please contact Rob Ross at umpires@aldergroveminorbaseball.com

Click Here to register with BCBUA https://members.bcbua.ca/?pg=clinics

