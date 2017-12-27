Aldergrove Basketball Club celebrates great first year

First year of Aldergrove Basketball Club is just the beginning, new season is ready to go

The first year of Aldergrove Basketball Club is coming to a close, but it’s just the beginning.

Club spokesman Aaron Campbell‎ says the new season is ready to go.

But first, Campbell says the club “wants to thank everyone that helped us in the first year… the kids, teachers and parents who have dedicated all the hours this 2017. We had 70 sessions, a total of 210 hours and 3,500 kids walk through the door for free basketball in Aldergrove this year.

“We have big plans for year two in 2018 — Spring, Summer and Fall Leagues for players from grade 5 to grade 12, the mini dribblers (grades 4 and 5) program and looking to start a ABC spring league for kids of Aldergrove.”

Campbell also offered the club’s thanks to the Aldergrove community for the support Dec. 2 of the first annual Charity Fundraiser Basketball Night, held at Aldergrove Secondary’s gym.

The ABC kids, representing five local schools (ACSS, Betty Gilbert Middle School, Parkside Elementary, DW Poppy and Brookswood Secondary), played in the first game of the Dec. 2 event, and from the fundraiser’s proceeds the club dropped off a $500 cheque to Aldergrove Community Secondary School for the 2018 ACSS Dry Grad Fund.