Aldergrove basketball fun returns

Aldergrove Basketball Club open gyms start Monday, Sept. 10

Aldergrove Basketball Club’s fall schedule of open gyms start Monday, September 10.

These are free of charge and open to all ages boys and girls (note that if child is under 11 years old a parent has to be present to supervise child).

The sessions run Monday and Wednesday from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Aldergrove Community Secondary school gym.

Organizer Aaron Campbell, who played basketball at Aldergrove Secondary during the ‘90s when the sport was enjoying huge popularity here, couldn’t be more pleased. After launching the Aldergrove Basketball Club two years ago interest and participation in the sport has blossomed and led to a revival of the high school varsity basketball program.

In its inaugural year the Aldergrove Basketball Club has provided 70 open gym sessions at Aldergrove schools, with 200 hours of free basketball for 3,500 visits by players. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering there was nothing in structured basketball sessions in recent years.

Campbell has stuck to his plan to keep it all free, so that anyone can participate whatever their financial circumstances might be.

“We’ve been able to provide new equipment, registration fees, jerseys, socks, etc., thanks to donors in the community. This way kids have been able to play basketball year-round, not just eight games in the school season, and this has improved their skills. We also have alumni drop in and this has helped provide mentorship for the kids.”

The club has a Facebook page and Campbell can also be reached via email at abc_basketballclub@yahoo.com/.

Previous story
Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Just Posted

Get fit in Aldergrove!

New fitness facilities open at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

UPDATE: RV fire shuts down Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane on Highway 1 eastbound now open at 232 Street

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Gas prices to spike for Labour Day long weekend

Lower Mainland drivers could see gas hit 157.9 cents per litre

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Aldergrove basketball fun returns

Aldergrove Basketball Club open gyms start Monday, Sept. 10

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Aldergrove business survey underway

Aldergrove Business Association is conducting an on-line survey

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

Most Read