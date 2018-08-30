Aldergrove basketball fun returns

Aldergrove Basketball Club’s fall schedule of open gyms start Monday, September 10.

These are free of charge and open to all ages boys and girls (note that if child is under 11 years old a parent has to be present to supervise child).

The sessions run Monday and Wednesday from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Aldergrove Community Secondary school gym.

Organizer Aaron Campbell, who played basketball at Aldergrove Secondary during the ‘90s when the sport was enjoying huge popularity here, couldn’t be more pleased. After launching the Aldergrove Basketball Club two years ago interest and participation in the sport has blossomed and led to a revival of the high school varsity basketball program.

In its inaugural year the Aldergrove Basketball Club has provided 70 open gym sessions at Aldergrove schools, with 200 hours of free basketball for 3,500 visits by players. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering there was nothing in structured basketball sessions in recent years.

Campbell has stuck to his plan to keep it all free, so that anyone can participate whatever their financial circumstances might be.

“We’ve been able to provide new equipment, registration fees, jerseys, socks, etc., thanks to donors in the community. This way kids have been able to play basketball year-round, not just eight games in the school season, and this has improved their skills. We also have alumni drop in and this has helped provide mentorship for the kids.”

The club has a Facebook page and Campbell can also be reached via email at abc_basketballclub@yahoo.com/.