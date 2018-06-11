Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys to finals

SUBMITTED PHOTO ACSS Totems players U’Shaun Campbell, Jessiah Lomas and Bryan Tran learning from Marek Klassen at the “abbyMade” basketball camp at UFV last week.

The Totems are off to the Abbotsford Basketball Association’s Spring League finals this week.

The Aldergrove Community Secondary School’s Totems boys basketball team defeated Walnut Grove in the quarterfinals last week with a score of East Langley Totems 62 – Walnut Grove Gators 56.

Great games were seen from the Totems’ Bryan Tran with 11 pts., 7 rebounds; U’Shaun Campbell with 9 pts., 11 rebounds; Nick Murray with 21 pts., 8 steals; Jacob Kautzmen with 8 pts., 3 rebounds; and Jessiah Lomas with 8 pts., 10 rebounds.

The ACSS Totems hold a basketball fundraiser with a car wash at Aldergrove Legion’s parking lot, 26607 Fraser Hwy., Saturday, June 23, 12 to 4 p.m. Car washes by donation to ACSS basketball program.