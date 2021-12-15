Aldergrove Kodiaks go on a scoring rampage

Connor Droux got a hat trick as the Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Abbotsford pilots 7-0 on home ice Dec. 8. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Abbotsford pilots 7-0 on home ice Dec. 8. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Abbotsford pilots 7-0 on home ice Dec. 8. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Connor Droux got a hat trick and Carson Preston scored twice as the Aldergrove Kodiaks downed the Abbotsford Pilots 7-0 on home ice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

In doing so, Aldergrove avenged their prior defeat at the hand of the Pilots, a 5-3 loss on Dec. 3 at MSA Arena.

It was Trevor Baron who began the Kodiaks scoring rampage, at 8:04 of the first period, which would be recorded at the game winning goal, with help from Justin Ralph and Parker Kubilius.

The insurance goal came seconds later courtesy of Droux, his first of three, assisted by Noah Iacutone and Camden Koch.

Prewton got his first 0f the game less than a minute later, Kale Taylor and Lewis Nikkel assisting.

Droux scored his second of the night at 10:52 of the second, with Mason Brown and Camden Koch assisting.

Preston got his second on a power play, with Nikkel and Cameron Northard.

Taylor Chiu scored as the Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Abbotsford pilots 7-0 on home ice Dec. 8. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Taylor Chiu scored in the third, with Baron and Brown assisting, then Droux got his third, and the last of the game, on a short-handed goal with Ryan Sullivan assisting.

Droux, Preston and Kodiaks goaltender Allen Gillis – who stopped 28 shots – were named first, second and third stars of the game.

READ ALSO: Langley Trappers winning streak ends at eight; Kodiaks have a rough December

The next day, Dec. 9, Kodiaks paid the Surrey Knights a visit and won 3-0.

Ryan Sullivan opened the scoring for the Kodiaks in the first period, with Camden Koch assisting.

Justin Ralph, with Taylor Chiu got the insurance marker on a power play.

After a scoreless second period, Trevor Baron fired in an unassisted goal in the third.

Gillis, who stopped 38 shots, was named first star 0f the game, with Sullivan second.

Kodiaks are currently fourth in the PJHL Harold Brittain conference, while crosstown rivals Langley Trappers are first.

Next up, Kodiaks host Chilliwack at home tonight (Wednesday Dec. 15). Puck drop at ACUCC is 7:15 p.m.

READ ALSO: Crosstown battle sees Langley Trappers down Aldergrove Kodiaks