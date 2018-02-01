Aldergrove Kodiaks volunteer award to Steve Muller

10 years of outstanding services as Aldergrove Kodiaks’ public address and play by play announcer

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks junior hockey club owners Rick and Ingrid Harkins presented Steve Muller with a plaque in thanks for ten years of volunteer service to the club.

“Volunteer of the Decade” award was awarded to Steve Muller in appreciation for 10 years of outstanding volunteer services as Aldergrove Kodiaks’ public address and play by play announcer.

“Your incredible voice, wit and charm has not only enhanced the listening experience for Kodiaks fans but all fans of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. For that we are truly grateful,” said Kodiaks CEO Rick Harkins.

Muller was also given the honour of dropping the puck for the Jan. 31 game between the Kodiaks and Abbotsford Pilots.