Hawley Awad and Jollybo cleared a jump at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy on Saturday. (Cealy Tetley photo)

Hawley Awad and Jollybo cleared a jump at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy on Saturday. (Cealy Tetley photo)

Aldergrove rider leads Canadian team at world championships

‘Pretty rad,’ a pleased Hawley Awad remarked

Aldergrive’s Hawley Awad and Jollybo, an 18-year-old British Sport Horse mare she co-owns with the Jollybo Syndicate LLC took the lead for Team Canada on the third day of the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, on Satiurday, Sept. 18.

After a strong, clean round, Awad was able to bring back knowledge of the course to share with her teammates to help as they prepared to tackle the course after her.

Hawley Awad and Jollybo are making a strong showing for Canada at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy. (Cealy Tetley photo)

Hawley Awad and Jollybo are making a strong showing for Canada at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy. (Cealy Tetley photo)

“I was proud to go out first, for them to have that much belief in me to go around is something special,” said Awad.

“To be on Jolly, she is absolutely amazing. I lost my rein coming down the slide, I literally came down the slide with one rein, any other horse would have run out, but she went straight. It’s that bond and relationship I have with her.”

Chef D’Equipe Rebbeca Howard agreed.

“Hawley certainly set out and did her job, that was a hard role for her being number three out,” said Howard. “She went out and showed us the course was very much jumpable.”

With the pair jumping clean, getting through in the 9:50 optimal time was their obstacle for the day.

“I went as quick as I could,” said Awad.

READ ALSO: Getting back on that horse

“And time is going to be tough to get if you are going to get it. If I could do it again, there is a couple spots I would ride a little different.”

The pair finished in 10:41, clocking up 20.4 time-penalties, putting them on a final score of 55.2 and in 47th place, the highest of all the Canadian pairs for the day.

READ ALSO: Rider chosen for Pan Am Games

“I’m really pleased with myself and my horse, to finish my fourth world championship on a clean round is pretty rad,” shared Awad in the mixed zone.

“It’s a lot of pressure but I want to focus on the positive. I feel good that Jolly came out fresh from the cross country as show jumping is always little hard for her.”

After two days of eventing competiution, the 16 teams switched their focus to the cross-country course designed by course designer and show director Giuseppe della Chiesa.

Championships were to conclude on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the show jumping phase.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveEquestrianLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. player helps Canada to Davis Cup tennis knockout stage
Next story
Vancouver Giants get their first pre-season win in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Mike Solyom is running for council in Langley City. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Economist running for City council says housing, SkyTrain among key issues

Colton Roberts was able to play in front of a home crowd at Cam Neely Arena and even scored the first goal of the game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Vancouver Giants get their first pre-season win in Maple Ridge

Hawley Awad and Jollybo cleared a jump at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy on Saturday. (Cealy Tetley photo)
Aldergrove rider leads Canadian team at world championships

On Sept. 12, Fiona Chesterton finally got to see the gravestone she commissioned for her distant cousin Jessie Heading Underwood. The British journalist and writer documented her research into the Langley branch of her family in a book, Secrets Never to be Told. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Mystery inheritance led U.K. author to history of Langley family