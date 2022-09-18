Aldergrove rider leads Canadian team at world championships

Hawley Awad and Jollybo cleared a jump at the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Italy on Saturday. (Cealy Tetley photo)

Aldergrive’s Hawley Awad and Jollybo, an 18-year-old British Sport Horse mare she co-owns with the Jollybo Syndicate LLC took the lead for Team Canada on the third day of the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, on Satiurday, Sept. 18.

After a strong, clean round, Awad was able to bring back knowledge of the course to share with her teammates to help as they prepared to tackle the course after her.

“I was proud to go out first, for them to have that much belief in me to go around is something special,” said Awad.

“To be on Jolly, she is absolutely amazing. I lost my rein coming down the slide, I literally came down the slide with one rein, any other horse would have run out, but she went straight. It’s that bond and relationship I have with her.”

Chef D’Equipe Rebbeca Howard agreed.

“Hawley certainly set out and did her job, that was a hard role for her being number three out,” said Howard. “She went out and showed us the course was very much jumpable.”

With the pair jumping clean, getting through in the 9:50 optimal time was their obstacle for the day.

“I went as quick as I could,” said Awad.

“And time is going to be tough to get if you are going to get it. If I could do it again, there is a couple spots I would ride a little different.”

The pair finished in 10:41, clocking up 20.4 time-penalties, putting them on a final score of 55.2 and in 47th place, the highest of all the Canadian pairs for the day.

“I’m really pleased with myself and my horse, to finish my fourth world championship on a clean round is pretty rad,” shared Awad in the mixed zone.

“It’s a lot of pressure but I want to focus on the positive. I feel good that Jolly came out fresh from the cross country as show jumping is always little hard for her.”

After two days of eventing competiution, the 16 teams switched their focus to the cross-country course designed by course designer and show director Giuseppe della Chiesa.

Championships were to conclude on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the show jumping phase.

