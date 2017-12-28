Aldergrove ‘Sea Monkeys’ prepare for competition

Aldergrove Summer Swim Club has chosen “Sea Monkeys” as a new name

The Aldergrove Summer Swim Club has chosen “Sea Monkeys” as a new name for the club.

Spokesperson Joanne Nicolato said, “After a couple of weeks of receiving name entries, making sure that we didn’t copy/use the same or similar name as another B.C. club, and having a name represent the fun of a summer swim club for children and youth, we have picked and formally registered our name. The new club will be the Aldergrove Sea Monkeys.”

Congratulations go to Erin Harding for her winning entry in the naming contest, who will receive her prize of 10 free passes to the Langley Township swimming pools.

The Aldergrove Sea Monkeys have registered with the BC Summer Swimming Association, and are preparing for their first competitive season this summer of 2018 when the new pool opens in Aldergrove.

With more than 60 clubs across British Columbia, the BC Summer Swimming Association (BCSSA) offers speed swimming, diving, water polo and synchronized swimming. The association has grown from three clubs in 1958, to over 60 clubs today, with over 5,000 athletes.

Unmatched in its potential for fitness and fun, swimming is an activity whose benefits last a lifetime. That’s why summer swimming is a great choice for today’s kids and their families, as it provides a rich swim club experience that’s manageable for busy families, including those with kids who play other sports.

If you’re looking for a swim option that’s fun, well coached and compatible with other activities, then you’ve come to the right place.

Affiliated clubs offer convenient practice times and locations, a flexible and manageable time commitment and a balance between achievement and fun.

Summer swimming is the way to go for kids and families with lots going on and that is what BCSSA is all about.

Stay tuned in the new year for the Aldergrove Sea Monkeys club’s Logo Contest.

