Coach Bill Ede ran the U7 and U8 boy and girl players through various soccer drills. (Art Bandenieks photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove spring league soccer a success for youth

Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club (AYSC) spring soccer league kicked off Monday night with various age groups participating in preliminary soccer drills.

Some of the kids involved had never played soccer before.

Coach Bill Ede ran the U7 and U8 boy and girl players through various soccer drills on Aldergrove’s Athletic Park turf.

The league’s Monday night games will run from April 15, to June 24, with alternating 5:45 and 7:00 p.m. kickoff times at the park – come rain or shine.

Weekly practices are led by volunteer parents who help manage the large amount of player on the field, as well as substitutions.

The program, endorsed and approved by B.C. Soccer Association, has an emphasis on both fun and fitness.

The spring league will run until its final game on June 24.

 

PHOTOS: Aldergrove spring league soccer a success for youth

