Aldergrove’s ageless wonder breaks several more records

Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor set several new B.C. records for his age group at the multi-event August B.C. Masters championships in Surrey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

There were two events, decathlon and the throws pentathlon for men, and heptathlon and the throws pentathlon for women.

Thirty-five competitors took part in what Toor described as a “keenly contested competition.”

He competed in the throws pentathlon for men in the age 75-79 age group, which consists of throwing five implements for distance: hammer, shot put, discus, javelin and weight throw, in that order.

Toor beat his BC record of last year in the hammer throw by more than a meter — it now stands at 37.56 meters.

Next to fall was Toor’s Canadian record in the weight throw, which he improved by 19 centimetres, increasing it to 15.74 meters.

He also rewrote the Canadian record in the aggregate score for the whole event at 3,962 Points, beating the mark set by Marek Glowaki in 2016.

It was an especially satisfying outcome for Toor, who just missed breaking the points record last year by a margin of five points.

It was, he remarked, a “most satisfying and productive” met.

Toor followed that up with a seven-medal haul at the 55+ track and field championships held Sept. 14 — Sept. 17 at the University of Victoria.

Representing Zone 3 (Fraser Valley), Toor won six gold medals, for javelin throw, weight throw, shot out, triple jump, track pentathlon and throws pentathlon, and silver in the long jump.

Up next, the Sept. 25 Ultra Throw Club championships, the final meet of the 2022 season.

“I have enjoyed taking part in the championships so far and now I look forward to equally enjoyable and satisfying competing season next year,” Toor commented.

In a previous Langley Advance Times story, Toor described how he played multiple sports as a young man, including sprinting, handball, soccer and volleyball, and how an article in a local paper inspired him get back into competition in 2012.

“I happened to read a newspaper about the 55-plus games,” Toor said.

He would like to see other athletic Aldergrove seniors get into competition and “join this bandwagon in the future to make the city proud.”

