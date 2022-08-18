Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor, 76, wins eight gold medals at the B.C. Masters

Next, the 55+ Senior Games Track and Field Championships in Victoria

Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor poses with the eight gold medals he won at the B.C. Masters Track and Field Championship in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove senior track and field star Harnek Toor added to his considerable collection of medals at the B.C. Masters Track and Field Championship on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

Toor, 76, won eight gold medals in the hammer throw, weight throw, discus throw, javelin, shot put, super weight, long jump and triple jump events.

“This was my first outdoor meet of the season,” Toor told the Langley Advance Times.

The event was organized by Greyhounds Masters Track and Field Club at South Surrey Athletic Park.

“Having missed the World Masters at Tampere [Finland] and the Canadian Masters at Regina, I was excited to take part in it,” Toor remarked.

On his way to the podium, Toor fended off a challenge in hammer throw and weight throw from a long-time rival from the Seattle Athletic Club, George Mathews, who is in the same age division, 75-79.

“We have been competing against or with each other from 2015 onwards in B.C., Canadian and North American World Masters Championships,” Toor told the Langley Advance Times.

“In fact I hold him in great awe, but being older than me by two years, this time I proved to be a shade better than him.”

There were more than 70 competitors in categories ranging from 35-plus to 90.

The weather was perfect.

“It was a great fun to be there to test your muscles and cardio efficiency and to meet up with your buddies of the same feather,” Toor remarked.

“Such activities keep me in good shape, both physically and psychologically.”

Up next for Toor is the 55+ Senior Games Track and Field Championships held at the Victoria University Centennial Stadium from 14-17 September,2022.

In a previous Langley Advance Times story, Toor described how he played multiple sports as a young man, including sprinting, handball, soccer and volleyball, and how an article in a local paper inspired him get back into competition in 2012.

“I happened to read a newspaper about the 55-plus games,” Toor said.

He would like to see other athletic Aldergrove seniors get into competition and “join this bandwagon in the future to make the city proud.”

