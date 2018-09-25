Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Monday September 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

An assault charge against former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been withdrawn.

In exchange, Osuna agreed to a one-year peace bond.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna did not speak to reporters as he left court following a brief hearing.

The baseball player’s lawyer had said his client was remorseful but planned to plead not guilty had the matter gone to trial.

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy.

The Jays then dealt him to the Houston Astros on July 30.

Osuna came on to a chorus of boos as the Astros beat the Jays in Toronto on Monday in the first of a three-series match-up.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps release head coach Carl Robinson

Just Posted

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

By-invitation meet-and-greet for Township council candidates draws flak

Organizer rejects complaint it amounted to a slate, calls suggestion a ‘conspiracy theory.’

UPDATED: Underground power fault blacks out part of downtown Langley

Electricity was out for a major commercial area.

Langley rower captures silver at world championships

The women’s eight makes a come-from-behind charge for back to back world championship medals

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Man faces 8 charges after Vancouver carjacking, pepper-spray attacks

Jesse William Swain has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery and dangerous driving

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

Vancouver Whitecaps release head coach Carl Robinson

Assistant coach Martyn Pert and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr are also out

Sketch released of man wanted for attack on taxi driver in Surrey

Assault happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 8

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

Most Read