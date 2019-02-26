Photo courtesy of Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures

B.C. junior boys basketball final in Langley pits Rebels against Wildcats

Championship game tips off at 7 p.m.

A rematch of the Vancouver and District championship game will decide which team is crowned the best team in B.C. junior boys basketball.

On the one side is the Burnaby South Rebels, the top seed in the 32-team field at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre.

Their challenger is the sixth-seeded R.A. McMath Wildcats, who have pulled off a trio of victories, eliminating the defending champions and a pair of lower seeds to advance to the final.

The Rebels won the teams’ only meeting this season, by 14 points, and sport a 33-0 record heading into the championship game.

And while Burnaby South cruised to victory in their semifinal on Monday night with a 58-35 win over the No. 4 St. Patrick Saints (Vancouver), the Wildcats (Richmond) erased a 13-point second-half deficit to win 69-67 in overtime over the No. 2 Vancouver College Fighting Irish.

READ MORE: Walnut Grove Gators fall in provincial basketball semifinals

The championship game tips off at 7 p.m. today after St. Patrick faces Vancouver College in the bronze medal game at 5:30 p.m.

