BBall Nationals Club Basketball Championships wrap in Langley

Eight days of basketball concluded at Langley Events Centre as the 2022 BBall Nationals Club Basketball Championships crowned the last of its champions.

More than 180 teams from nine provinces and one territory took part, with 23 divisions ranging from U10 to U18 teams, plus two open men’s and women’s categories.

“We are pleased to have hosted more than 180 teams this year and look forward to making the event larger and greater each year,” said Matthew Raimondo, the Program and Events Coordinator for BBall Nationals. “Thank you to all the clubs who competed, and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

It’s a wrap. The 2022 BBall Nationals Club Basketball Championships crowned the last of its champions after than 180 teams from nine provinces and one territory took part in the annual event at Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre)

The girls’ competition ran July 30 to August 2 while the boys took to the court August 4 to 7.

It all started in 2017, with 30 girls’ teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17) while the boys’ competition was launched in 2018 with 90 teams participating that inaugural year.

With U-sports scouts in attendance, the event is seen an opportunity for the more than 1,000 athletes playing to demonstrate their skills and improve their chances of being signed.

RESULTS:

Girls Division Winners:

Women’s Open: Heat 63 Ringers 60

Varsity: VK Red 79 UBCO Heat 50

U15 Platinum: VK Basketball Blue 60 FYBA 44

U15 Gold: Flight U15 45 Elite U15 36

U14 Gold: VK Basketball Green 65 Thunder 35

U13: VK Basketball U13 47 SBMX New Era U12 38

U11/12: VK U12 39 DYBA U12 29

Boys Division Winners:

Men’s Open: Slim Jims 86 Church of Buckets 75

U18: Rain City vs Dynamite result unavailable

U17 Platinum: Showtime Academy Blue 74 JOOOKOOO 65

U17 Gold: Excel Blue 75 JR Elite 41

U17 Silver: LEAD vs MacHoops result unavailable

U16 Platinum: Excel Blue 77 Squad U16 68

U16 Gold: FV Elite 88 Attack Academy 52

U16 Silver: Venom 61 B3 Elite 55

U15 Gold/Platinum: LEAD 65 Excel 50

U15 Silver: Paradigm 62 Spotter Basketball 43

U14 Gold/Platinum: 604 Basketball 67 Showtime Academy 63

U14 Silver: Fundamentals 60 Crush 41

U13 Platinum: Showtime Academy 71 SBMC Eagles U13 56

U13 Gold: Saskatoon Shadows 76 Flight U13 51

U12: SBMC U12 67 Venom U12 43

U10/U11: SBMC U11 69 Squad U11 27

