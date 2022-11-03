The BC Lions are offering bus rides for fans from the Fraser Valley and Interior to Sunday’s playoff game. (BC Lions photo)

The BC Lions are offering bus rides for fans from the Fraser Valley and Interior to Sunday’s playoff game. (BC Lions photo)

BC Lions offering Fraser Valley fans bus rides to Sunday’s playoff game

Fans from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley Hope, Merritt and Kamloops can purchase bus ride

Fans in the eastern Fraser Valley and Interior of British Columbia can now literally hop aboard the BC Lions bandwagon.

The Lions are offering fans in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Hope, Merritt and Kamloops the opportunity to take a shuttle to Sunday’s (Nov. 6) playoff game at BC Place vs. the Calgary Stampeders.

Fans can visit bclions.com/interiorandfraservalleyplayoffrun for full details.

The Fraser Valley portion of the trip sees the bus leave the Chilliwack Coliseum at 9:30 a.m., pick-up Abbotsford fans at the Save-on-Foods on Sumas Way at 10 a.m., stop to pick up Langley fans at the Langley Events Centre at 10:45 a.m. and then arrive at BC Place for the 1:30 p.m. kick-off.

Hope residents are included in the Interior bus and can be picked up at 10:15 a.m. at Flying J Travel Center on 6311 Flood Hope Rd.

Pricing includes the ticket and round-trip bus fare. The buses then leave BC Place following the game at approximately 5:15 p.m., with a pickup location still to be determined.

Sunday’s game is the first time the Lions have hosted a home playoff game since 2016 and just the second since 2012. The Lions finished the 2022 CFL season with a record of 12-6, good for second place in the West Division.

For more on the team, visit bclions.com.

RELATED: B.C. Lions beat Edmonton Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

abbotsfordBC LionsBreaking NewsCFLFootball

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal
Next story
Lower Mainland players prepare for first day of World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Just Posted

The BC Lions are offering bus rides for fans from the Fraser Valley and Interior to Sunday’s playoff game. (BC Lions photo)
BC Lions offering Fraser Valley fans bus rides to Sunday’s playoff game

Colton Roberts will play as part of team Canada Black in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge from Nov. 3-12. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Lower Mainland players prepare for first day of World U-17 Hockey Challenge

As per WorkSafe BC’s new legislation only trained flag persons can do the traffic control job. Langley City’s Magic of Christmas committee, which relied on volunteers to help with traffic control would have to hire paid staff for the annual parade. Members and council “unanimously” decided to cancel the parade, and hold two-day festival instead. (file photo)
New WorkSafe BC legislation made annual X-mas parade ‘out of budget’

Aldergrove’s Jennifer Manchanda, with her kids Naiya and Aiden, was delighted at the return of the Halloween Hunt at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre on Saturday, Oct 29. The first post-COVID version of the annual event featured a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Record turnout for pre-Halloween bash at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre