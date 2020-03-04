Vernon’s Jim Cotter returned to the win column at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships Wednesday in Kingston, Ont. (Black Press - file photo)

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C. got back into the win column Wednesday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Kingston, Ont.

Jim Cotter of Vernon, throwing final stones for skip Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, and with front end Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna at second and lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon, doubled winless Thomas Scoffin of the Yukon 6-3 to snap a four-game losing streak.

The win improves the B.C. champs’ record to 2-4 with one match remaining Wednesday evening against defending champion Kevin Koe’s Team Canada rink from Calgary. Koe is 4-2.

Cotter/Laycock snapped a tight 3-3 game against Scoffin with a deuce in the ninth end with hammer, then clinched the win with a steal of one in the final end.

James Grattan of New Brunswick dropped to 3-3 Wednesday morning with an 8-6 loss to Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (2-4).

Team Wild Card (Mike McEwen, Winnipeg) and Matt Dunstone of Saskatchewan are both 5-1 atop Pool A and have clinched two of the four berths available into Round 2, a four-team round-robin against the top-four teams from Pool B (records carry over). The top four after the second round advance to the playoffs.

John Epping of Ontario is 3-3 heading into his final match against Jamie Koe. Epping began the Brier with three straight wins. Grattan plays McEwen.

Should Cotter, Grattan, Jamie Koe and Epping all end up at 3-4, which is possible., a new rule in Canadian Curling this year states tiebreaker games will only be played if the tied teams have records of .500 or better. If below .500, the World Curling Federation tiebreaker rules apply. First tiebreaker is head-to-head results between the tied teams. So, with four teams at 3-4, head to head, Koe and Gratton would be 2-1 within the group, Cotter and Epping at 1-2. And then it would go to head to head between Koe and Grattan, Koe won that and would get the fourth spot in the championship pool.

Alberta (6-0) and Newfoundland/Labrador (5-1) have clinched Round 2 berths out of Pool B. Manitoba (4-2) is next while Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia sit at 3-3. Each rink has one round-robin game left.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen curler captures B.C. silver

*Canada also returned to its winning ways Wednesday afternoon at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Wetzikan, Switzerland with a 9-4 win over Sweden.

Canada, with Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest throwing third rocks, fell behind 4-0 before scoring a single point in the fifth end with hammer, then stole five in the sixth end and three more in the seventh to generate handshakes.

Canada had lost 5-4 to the Czech Republic in an extra end Wednesday morning.

The preliminary round in the 12-country event finishes Thursday with Canada playing Estonia and China. The Chinese are undefeated at 8-0, while Canada is tied for second with Sweden at 7-2.

*Vernon’s Kathy Pedersen fell 9-8 to Royal City’s (New Westminster) Janet Klebe in the opening round of the B.C. Master Women’s Championship in Lake Cowichan Tuesday.

twitter.com


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Brier

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Kodiaks one playoff win away from junior hockey finals
Next story
PHOTOS: Aldergrove disc golf tourney raises $1,900 for local food bank

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read