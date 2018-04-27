Gracie Maryschak (left) and Madison Belgica led a strong showing for the Langley Olympians swim club at the Jessica Deglau invitational swim meet over the weekend at the UBC Aquatic Centre. Photo submitted

Belgica captures six gold to lead Langley swimmers

Twenty-seven total medals for members of the Langley Olympians swim club at UBC meet

Madison Belgica went six-for-six over the weekend, taking gold in all the events she entered.

Belgica and the Langley Olympians swim club were at the Jessica Deglau Invitational swim meet at the UBC Aquatic Centre April 21 and 22.

She was tops in the 11 and under 200m individual medley and 400m IM, both the 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

Altogether, the club won 19 gold among their medal haul, which included five silver and three bronze.

Other medallists included:

Three gold medals for Dylan Thomas, who was tops in the 13/14 division for the 200m breaststroke and both the 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Sophia Adrian won a pair of gold medals in the 200m butterfly and 400m IM and silver in the 400m freestyle.

Ayush Kaul won gold in the 15 and over 200m butterfly and the 200m backstroke.

Tyler Friesen finished first in both the 12 and under 200m and 400m freestyles.

Gracie Maryschak placed first in the 12 and under 100m and 200m breaststroke events, also earning her qualifying time for the western Canadian championships in the former.

John Kim was first in the 400m IM for the 15 and over age group as well as second in the 200m backstroke.

Adam Schmidt earned a pair of silver medals in the 15 and over 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Katelyn Schroeder was first in the 12/13 division 100m backstroke. She also qualified in both that and the 200m backstroke for the western Canadian championships.

And Sienna Harder (silver, 11 and under 200m breaststroke), Luke Steward-Beinder (third, 13/14 400m freestyle), Emily Manley (second, 14 and over 100m freestyle), Pearl Schramm (third, 14 and over 200m breaststroke) and Milana Solar (third, 14 and over 200m backstroke) earned a medal apiece.

Danika Bedard and George Matheos each qualified for the tier 2 finals in their respective events.


