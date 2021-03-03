Believe it or not, now could be the best time to learn how to curl

If you ever thought you might like to learn how to curl, this could be the perfect time (Black Press Media file)

If you would like intensive one-on-one instruction on how to curl, now is the time, while the Langley Curling Cub is operating under COVID-19 restrictions that effectively mean novices won’t be sharing instructors.

Langley Curling Club manager Robyn Parkes promises “you’re going to get the attention you need.”

“We can have a one-on-one session with a full-time coach.”

Unlike pre-pandemic sessions when a group gets taught by one instructor, would-be curlers are, for now, assured of having the undivided attention of their coach.

“You can only have two adults per sheet,” Parkes summarized.

“You can come down and practice as one person throwing rocks, or with a teammate.”

U22 teams can practice, but they have to maintain three metres or close to 10 feet of separation, which can be tricky with ice sheets that are only slightly wider at 14 feet.

“Pretty much impossible,” Parkes remarked.

Couples who want to learn together can attend together, on different sheets, side-by-side.

“Your wife can be on the sheet next to you,” Parkes suggested.

“We can work it out.”

Just three lower Mainland curling clubs are currently open, Langley, Delta Thistle in North Delta, and Golden Ears in Maple Ridge.

Parkes is hoping to attract some “armchair watchers” who may start thinking about taking up the sport with the Brier championship getting underway.

Sessions can be reserved online through the club website langleycurlingclub.com or through the www.curlbc.ca/start-curling website. Please don’t phone or email to reserve.

It is $10 for 55 minutes of one-on-one instruction, with conditions:

1. Masks are required.

2. Access to lobby is only 10 minutes prior to practice time.

3. All participants must sign a completed health declaration.

4. All participants must all clean rock handles prior to practice.

There isn’t much time left, to sign up, however, the ice is due to come out by March 21st.

