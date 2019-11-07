Langley Blades speed skater Beth Smith will be competing at the Zone 3 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John this coming February. (Lisa Butt/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Best blades go to games

Langley speed skaters to compete in Fort St. John

Langley Blades Speed Skating Club is sending two of its fastest members to compete on the Zone 3 B.C. Winter Games team.

Theory Havelka, a 13-year-old Langley resident, will represent the boys team and 13-year-old Beth Smith of Coquitlam will represent the girls after coming out ahead at the qualifiers.

The speed skating teams were decided at the annual Mission Interclub skating meet last weekend.

Both Zone 3 teams are made up of three boys and girls from Lower Mainland clubs.

The B.C. Winter Games will be held in Fort St. John from Feb. 20 to 23, 2020.

