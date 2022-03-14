Best in B.C. hosted by Langley United Soccer Association for International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 6, Langley United Soccer Association hosted a BC Soccer Provincial Program match day featuring some of the province’s most talented female soccer players, inclduing five from LUSA. (Jonathan Leung, Langley United/Special to Langley Advance Times)

For International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA) hosted a BC Soccer Provincial Program match day featuring some of the province’s most talented female soccer players, including five former and current members of the Langley league.

“It was very special for us,” said LUSA executive director Marcel Horn.

Black versus Red Match Night was an opportunity for the players to showcase themselves for a spot on the Canada Games team, and they made the most of it, cheered on by an enthusiastic audience.

“The energy, the hooting, the hollering, it elevated the level of play,” Horn commented.

“Langley is a soccer city.”

Current Langley United players Olyvia Hleucka, Gaia Rees and Beth Brown were joined by Langley United grassroots players and current LUSA staff coaches Amanda Clauzel and Jayden Hannesson.

As well, Langley United coach Chelsey Hannesson, who is in the female BC provincial program, worked with all the players on the field that evening.

Aged 16 and 17 years, the athletes represented British Columbia as the top selected players from the BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL), which is the highest youth soccer league in the province.

They are among a group of elite players who have been identified and selected from the BCSPL league as standout players across the whole league, and are in contention to earn spots on the team at the Canada Games in August.

“We hope they will be the inspiration to our younger LUSA members to continue to strive toward their soccer dreams,” Horn said.

Final score was Team Black 5, Team Red 2.

The game was also a long-delayed inauguration of the new LUSA field at Walnut Grove

