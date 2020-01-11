Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe (19) and Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel (26) battle behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Boeser nets 2 to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Saturday.

Boeser had two goals and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped consecutive games by a combined 14-4. Loui Eriksson had an empty-netter, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to improve to 7-1 in his past eight games.

Sam Reinhart, Zemgus Girgensons and Brandon Montour scored for Buffalo, which continued its midseason slide by dropping to 3-8-1 in its past 12.

Sabres goalie Carter Hutton finished with 29 saves in his first appearance in nine games. Hutton dropped to 0-7-4 in his past 11 starts, a stretch in which he has allowed four or more goals six times. He is 6-7-4 on the season, with his last victory a 25-save performance in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose on Oct. 22.

The game was tied at 2 before Hutton allowed three goals on the Canucks’ first six shots of the third.

Miller converted his own rebound off Buffalo defenceman Jake McCabe’s turnover to put Vancouver up 3-2, but Girgensons deflected in Kyle Okposo’s shot to tie it some two minutes later.

Vancouver then took control at the 6:42 mark, when Christopher Tanev stretched out to secure a loose puck in the lower right circle. He then dropped a pass to Boeser, who snapped a shot in while being left alone in the slot.

Virtanen made it 5-3 when the Canucks caught the Sabres flat-footed by bursting over Buffalo’s blue line. Adam Gaudette avoided a check and fed Tyler Motte to set up a 2-on-1 break.

Driving up the right side, Motte backhanded a pass through the middle, allowing Virtanen to tap it into the open left side.

The Canucks improved to 1-2 on their five-game trip. They had won seven in a row before Tuesday night’s 9-2 loss at Tampa Bay, followed by a 5-2 loss at Florida on Thursday.

READ MORE: Canucks stumble again in Florida, fall 5-2 to Panthers

NOTES: This was a matchup of two franchises celebrating their 50th anniversaries. The Canucks won the first two meetings, beating the Sabres at Vancouver 7-2 on Oct. 27, 1970, and then winning 4-1 at Buffalo nine days later. … Sabres F Conor Sheary appeared in his 300th career game. … Sabres F Evan Rodrigues returned after being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games, which came shortly after the player went public in asking to be traded. … Canucks C Zach MacEwen rejoined the team after getting a game in with Utica of the AHL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Sabres: At Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian freestyle skier Hendrickson wins gold at slopestyle World Cup

Just Posted

MAP: Is your road a priority when it comes to clearing snow in Langley?

Langley City and Township categorize streets in level of priority

VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Readers share their photos on social media

Carley would be 30, if not plowed down in Langley 17 years ago

Former editor Frank Bucholtz recollects Carley Regan’s tragic death and why she can’t be forgotten

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Cauliflower options help keep true to New Year’s resolution

Chef Dez is a culinary instructor, author, and food lover, and now the corporate chef for BC Egg

VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said

Boeser nets 2 to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Snowfall warning in effect as cold snap on the way to Lower Mainland

Temperatures are expected to dip well-below freezing next week, along with more wet snow

Teenager killed in West Vancouver crash

Police working to determine cause of crash

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Most Read