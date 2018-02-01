Bronze, meet record for TWU’s Yee

Trinity Western’s Regan Yee won bronze over the weekend while also setting a new Spartans record in the 3000m event. TWU Athletics

Regan Yee won more than a bronze medal on Saturday in Seattle.

The fifth-year Trinity Western middle distance runner also established a new Spartans record in the women’s 3000m event, clocking in at 8:58.29 at the University of Washington Invitational.

She also crushed her own personal best by nearly 10 seconds (9:07.59).

Meanwhile, Mirelle Martens posted a time of 5:01.12 in the mile, while Joanna Williams finished the mile in 5:17.86.

On the men’s side, the Spartans were led by a pair of Langley runners, with Nick Colyn having the top time of the day for TWU in the mile, finishing in 4:09.97 and Adam Marshall led the Spartans in the 800m, crossing in 1:54.57.

Other results for TWU runners included:

Tyler de Jong finished the 800m in 1:55.15.

And in the mile, James Lam (4:11.17) and Levi Neufeld (4:11.78) were within a second of one another while Adam Marshall completed the course in 4:17.84.

The Spartans will compete in Washington State University’s Cougar Open this weekend (Feb. 2-3) in Pullman, Wash.



