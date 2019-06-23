Sienna Harder was one of 115 LOSC members who took part in the end-of-season intra club meet. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Calling it a season: Langley Olympians Swim Club hosts intra club meet

Three swimmers achieved provincial qualifying times

Two Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athletes wrapped up their season by achieving provincial qualifying times at the Saturday, June 15 intra club meet held at the Walnut Grove pool.

Sam Park achieved two provincial qualifying times, in the 200 meter individual medley and the 400 metre freestyle.

Brayden Herbert made the 200m individual medley provincial qualifying time.

As well, Landon Friesen achieved a regional qualifying time in the 200 metre individual medley.

In all, there were 115 swimmers from both Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Clubs and for some, it was the last swim meet of the 2018/2019 season.

LOSC will be offering July swimming at the Walnut Grove pool this summer, with programs for swimmers aged four to 18 to improve their skills and fitness.

Call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details. “In Pursuit of personal Excellence and Olympian Fitness”

.

LOSC swimmer Bailey Herbert checks her time at the end of a race. About 115 swimmers took part in the end-of-the-season intra club meet. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times.

Luke Stewart-Binder powered his way through the Walnut Grove pool at the intra club meet. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

