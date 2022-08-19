Can Langley Thunder bring the trophy home?

Will it be the Langley Thunder hoisting their first Western Lacrosse Association championship trophy since claiming the top prize in 2012 or will the Nanaimo Timbermen capture the trophy for the first time since they re-entered the league in 2005?

The two teams will take up to seven games to answer that question with the winner heading east to compete for a Mann Cup next month against the champion of Major Series Lacrosse, which will be either the Six Nations Chiefs or the Peterborough Lakers.

Both Langley and Nanaimo finished with 12-6 records (as did all four WLA playoff teams) with the Thunder earning the top seed and the Timbermen coming in third once the league tiebreakers were used.

During the regular season, the Thunder took the series 2-1, winning 10-9 in Nanaimo on June 11 and 8-6 in Langley on June 15. The Timbermen prevailed in the most recent contest, 12-9, on July 13 in a game also played at Langley Events Centre.

This marks the first-ever post-season meeting the two teams and the Thunder will host games one and three (August 19 and 23) at Langley Events Centre while games two and four (August 21 and 25) are set for Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. If necessary, games five and seven (August 27 and 31) would also be at LEC while game six would be in Nanaimo (August 29).

All the games are scheduled to begin at 7:00pm.

