Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career.

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Kuznetsov’s hat trick powers Capitals to 4-3 OT win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

Nicole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society at one of their past events. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley environmental group to engage the community of gardeners

Langley’s Karen Lee Batten is glad to throw her voice and support behind the Hell or High Water telethon and charity concert this Sunday to help B.C. flood victims. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Musician psyched to help flood victims

Recipients of the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards were announced Thursday (March 10) at an awards ceremony in Abbotsford. (Urban Fig Photography)
Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 6 categories

Westsyde took on Southridge on Thursday, March 10, 2022.(Langley Events Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Underdogs surprise at boys provincials in Langley